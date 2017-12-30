Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How A Pretty Ricky Member Went From Going Broke To Making Millions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
Bow Wow and Omarion's 'Face Off' Listening Party

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

R&B group Pretty Ricky had a lot of success in the past, but some members ended up broke after touring and album sales. According to Rolling Out, Spectacular Blue Smith went broke after the group broke up. Smith had to move in with family because he got kicked out of his home.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Instead of being miserable, Smith discovered a way to make money off of social media. He learned how to monetize off of his pages and it gave him success. He went from making $15,000 per post to earning $100,000 in six months. Smith went on to owning his own place and begin his business, Adwizar.

Smith then taught his other friends Soulja Boy and Sean Kingston how to make money off their pages as well. He gave $20,000 for the right to manage their accounts. Adwizar currently has 240 million followers and has generated $2 million.

RELATED: How Tyrese Redeemed Himself On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: #FreeCyntoiaBrown: Social Media Rallies Around Tennessee Teen Sentenced To Life In Prison After Fatally Shooting Her Abuser

RELATED: How Ja Rule Became Social Media’s Punchline Again [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How A Pretty Ricky Member Went From Going Broke To Making Millions

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

pretty ricky , social media , Spectacular Blue Smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show