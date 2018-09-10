0 reads Leave a comment
R&B Singer Mario is returning to the scene as a recurring cast member on the fifth season of Empire.
Mario is playing “an earnest, up-and-coming R&B singer who supports his ailing sister” named Devon who will shake up the Lyon Family. Both the Empire and Lyon Family Management will be attempting to sign him as an artist, which we are sure will lead to plenty of drama worth watching.
Season 5 of Empire will premiere September 26th and as for Mario, the singer has recently released a new single titled Drowning.
Follow @TheRSMS
Latest News:
- Why Things Aren’t Looking Good For Young Thug’s Future [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why It’s So Dope That Drake & Meek Mill Performed Together [EXCLUSIVE]
- DeRay Davis To Host The BET Hip Hop Awards 2018
- Miss New York, Nia Imani Franklin, Crowned Miss America 2019
- Cardi B’s Tom Ford Lipstick Sells Out In Less Than 24 Hours
Mario Joins ‘Empire’ For Season 5 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
comments – add yours