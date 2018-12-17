While Hip-Hop Condones Abuse, Bad Bunny Uses New Music Video to Condemn Domestic Violence

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Without a doubt, 2018 has been a huge year for Bad Bunny. From having a feature on the top song of the year, “I Like It” with Cardi B and J Balvin, to collabing with huge mainstream artists like Drake and J.Lo, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has been killing the game.

But besides his music, he’s been known for being vocal about social issues. He spoke up about breaking the gender binary when he was denied a manicure from a salon in Spain for being a man, stood up to Trump about Hurricane Maria victims from his native island of Puerto Rico, and has expressed his love and admiration for women of all body types.

The latest cause he’s taking on? Domestic violence.

In the music video for his new song “Solo De Mi,” he showcases a young woman on stage lip-syncing his song. As the song goes on, she receives hit after hit until she stops and crosses her arms. She is then reborn without bruises and cuts, going on to enjoy the night with Bad Bunny.

He took to Instagram to share a clip of the video and share his thoughts on the matter further.

“I’m not sure if cockfighting is abuse, but gender violence against women and the absurd number of women who are murdered a month is,” he wrote. “When are we going to prioritize what really matters? We always want to blame everyone but the one at fault. It’s time to take action now! I know that there are many opinions, but I’m only saying something so that everyone can do their part. We don’t want any more deaths! Respect women, respect men, respect your neighbor, respect life! Less violence, more twerking! (Only if she wants to though, if she doesn’t, let her twerk in peace).”

The release of this video was particularly relevant as it came out amidst Kodak Black walking out upon Ebro bringing up his sexual assault case and Offset gaslighting Cardi on stage as she headlined at Rolling Loud.

As we can see, the hip-hop community can learn a whole lot from Benito. Check out his music video for “Solo De Mi” down below.

