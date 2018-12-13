Tragic: Window Washer Falls To His Death At Trump Hotel In Las Vegas

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

A major tragedy happened on Trump property when a window washer fell to his death from the 64-story Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to United Press International, the unidentified worker was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the University Medical Center after the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m at the luxury hotel, condominium and timeshare on the Las Vegas Strip.

It’s yet to be determined which floor or which side of the building the employee fell from. However, one guy said the worker was trying to swing around the corner of the tower. He was not an employee of the hotel, but a third party.

According to the Las Vegas Trauma Intervention Program on Twitter, a crisis support volunteer came to the scene of the accident “to provide emotional and practical support to several individuals who witnessed the fatal fall earlier today.”

The golden-glass building opened in 2008 and it’s home to 1,282 rooms according to the hotel’s site. The hotel is the third tallest completed structure in Las Vegas, standing at 640 feet.

Trump International officials released a statement about the tragedy: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the incident today. We are working diligently with the owner of the third-party company to investigate the details. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: