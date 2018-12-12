White Lady Harasses Black Women At Target For Talking About Eartha Kitt

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Again, for the umpteenth time, Black folks just be minding their business (excuse the grammar) and someone decides to interject.

The latest example of this new racist viral trend took place in a Target store located in Tennessee where according to INDY100, Lena Jones and her friends were harassed by a white woman for…wait for it…talking about Earth Kitt’s legendary character in the Eddie Murphy film Boomerang.

Prior to being told they “don’t belong here” for “talking about sex in public”, Lena and company were shopping for hats and made reference to the fact that they didn’t want to be seen wearing a certain hat for fear that people might make the comparison to Eartha Kitt.

Lena documented the encounter on social media:

Another white woman decided not to mind her own damn business. She intruded on the convo of 3 black women, tried to tell them what they did and didn’t say. Then she insulted and gaslit them, and played victim. As per usual. I hope they catch her in the streets #RacistBeckery pic.twitter.com/98tM6amjq8 — Black Folks Saving America Again #Midterms2018 (@HollaBlackGirl) December 1, 2018

There are several layers to this video. First, the white woman wearing the NASA shirt is totally on-brand because clearly this lady is a space cadet. Secondly, of course the woman didn’t know anything about the references to Boomerang. Thirdly, even if they were talking about sex in public, so what?!

