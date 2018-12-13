Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Basketball Wives: LA“ boss woman Shaunie O’Neal is asking for prayers over her 18-year-old son, Shareef O’Neal, after the athletic teen was hospitalized to undergo heart surgery.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“If only I could take his place today,” Shaunie wrote in an emotional social media post.

Earlier this year, Shareef was diagnosed with a heart disease. Shareef told TMZ, “during a routine checkup, we found a medical issue dealing with my heart. Thank god the UCLA medical staff found it early.”

SEE ALSO: Shaq & Shaunie O’Neal Spend Almost $1 Million On Daughter’s Sweet 16 [VIDEO]

We’re praying for Shaunie and her family.

See photos of “Basketball Wives” below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Shaunie O’Neal’s Son Goes In For Heart Surgery: ‘If Only I Could Take His Place Today’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com