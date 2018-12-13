Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“Basketball Wives: LA“ boss woman Shaunie O’Neal is asking for prayers over her 18-year-old son, Shareef O’Neal, after the athletic teen was hospitalized to undergo heart surgery.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“If only I could take his place today,” Shaunie wrote in an emotional social media post.
Earlier this year, Shareef was diagnosed with a heart disease. Shareef told TMZ, “during a routine checkup, we found a medical issue dealing with my heart. Thank god the UCLA medical staff found it early.”
SEE ALSO: Shaq & Shaunie O’Neal Spend Almost $1 Million On Daughter’s Sweet 16 [VIDEO]
We’re praying for Shaunie and her family.
See photos of “Basketball Wives” below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Michelle Williams Announces Breakup From Chad Johnson
- Here’s A First Look At Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl, Kulture [PHOTOS]
- Taraji P. Henson Went Vegan After Stomach Cancer Warning
Shaunie O’Neal’s Son Goes In For Heart Surgery: ‘If Only I Could Take His Place Today’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com