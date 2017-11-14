Shaq & Shaunie O’Neal Spend Almost $1 Million On Daughter’s Sweet 16 [VIDEO]

It looks like Shaq and Shaunie O’Neal spared no expense when it came to their daughter, Amirah’s sweet 16 party. According to BET, the parents spent nearly $1 million dollars on the event.
The epic party was at the W Hotel’s rooftop area and had YG perform for Amirah. Plus she received a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen as a birthday gift and her friends were beyond happy for her.
On Instagram, Shaq posted a video saying, “Shout out to @yg for blessing my baby sweet 16 I owe u one big homie @michaelrapaport #mimisweet16. By the looks of it, Amirah had an unforgettable Sweet 16 birthday party.
Would you spend $1 million on a Sweet 16 party if you could afford it?
