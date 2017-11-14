Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shaq & Shaunie O’Neal Spend Almost $1 Million On Daughter’s Sweet 16 [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
2.62K reads
Leave a comment
General Motors Presents 3rd Annual GM All-Car Showdown Hosted by Shaquille O'Neal - Red Carpet

Source: Alexandra Wyman / Getty

It looks like Shaq and Shaunie O’Neal spared no expense when it came to their daughter, Amirah’s sweet 16 party. According to BET, the parents spent nearly $1 million dollars on the event.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Shout out to @yg for blessing my baby sweet 16 I owe u one big homie @michaelrapaport #mimisweet16

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

The epic party was at the W Hotel’s rooftop area and had YG perform for Amirah. Plus she received a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen as a birthday gift and her friends were beyond happy for her.

@yg got this thang rockin

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

On Instagram, Shaq posted a video saying, “Shout out to @yg for blessing my baby sweet 16 I owe u one big homie @michaelrapaport #mimisweet16. By the looks of it, Amirah had an unforgettable Sweet 16 birthday party.

Would you spend $1 million on a Sweet 16 party if you could afford it?

RELATED: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF [VIDEO]

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Threatens To Punch Charles Barkley On Live Television [VIDEO]

RELATED: Shaunie O’Neal Says Race Is The Reason “Basketball Wives LA” Is Judged So Harshly


The Latest:

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Shaq, & More

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Shaq, & More

Continue reading Shaq & Shaunie O’Neal Spend Almost $1 Million On Daughter’s Sweet 16 [VIDEO]

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Shaq, & More

party , Shaq , Shaunie O'Neal

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show