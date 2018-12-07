Michelle Williams Announces Breakup From Chad Johnson

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Chad Johnson and Michelle Williams have been showing off their love on the “Chad Loves Michelle” television show, but it looks like things are over now. On a social media post, Michelle announced that she was single again and wished Chad the best of luck.

Nevertheless, on the show we’ve watched them talk about not having sex before marriage, her battle with mental illness, as well as racial issues. We aren’t sure if this led to the breakup, but many fans of the show believe it did.

Moreover, even though Michelle might be ending her relationship, her career keeps on going. She recently released her single “Fearless” and fans are loving it.

Lastly, even though this relationship didn’t last we wish both Chad and Michelle the best in their future endeavors.

