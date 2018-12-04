Rickey Smiley Celebrates His 50th Birthday As DJ Heads To College On The Next Episode Of “Rickey Smiley For Real” [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Major life transitions are abound for the “Rickey Smiley For Real” crew as Rickey Smiley celebrates his 50th birthday, DJ starts college and Juicy settles into her new home on the next episode of TV One’s “Rickey Smiley For Real” premiering Tuesday, December 4 at 8 p.m./7C.

D’Essence rounds up the family for a party at the roller rink to celebrate Rickey’s 50th birthday- a perfect fit for the roller-skating aficionado.

Back in Atlanta, Beyonce Alowishus wrestles with substance abuse and mental health issues plaguing her family. She enlists the support of friends and professionals to help her get through the troubling times.

Rickey gets nostalgic when he drops DJ off at his Alabama State University dorm, the same dorm Rickey lived in years ago. Rickey prepares the college freshman with tips on successfully navigating campus life, while instilling in him the value and pride of attending an HBCU.

Meanwhile, Juicy takes Gary with da Tea’s advice and joins the neighborhood watch program. Gary With Da Tea and Juicy participate in a training session with a member of the local law enforcement. During several tense moments, the pair’s instincts kick in and the ensuing fight or flight scenarios are laugh-out-loud hilarious.

This week, Rickey asks Gary to host a grand opening for his Bankhead real estate property. When interacting with clientele, Gary leads with his charm and fields questions with no filter and an abundance of tongue-in-cheek jokes.

“This is good wood. Do you have good wood?” Gary asks. “Yes sir, I do,” a homebuyer responds with a light chuckle.

Does Gary with da Tea eventually close the deal? Tune in to find out how it all turns out on this week’s episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real.”

