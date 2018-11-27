Remember the controversial reality show, The Real Sidechicks Of Charlotte? Well, a whole year later, the show was finally picked up by Amazon Video and the first episode and trailer is here

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

If you were expecting something bougie and of Real Housewives nature, you will be sadly mistaken but for the rest of you who LOVE ratchet and mess, this is the show for you.

WARNING: The trailer is very explicit and NSFW. You might want to watch this during your lunch or at home.

Check out the trailer below:

There’s a whole lot of sex, many trifling men and even a bi love triangle? Just a little bit of everything you would suspect from a show like this, but does it really represent Charlotte in the best light?

If you thought the trailer was crazy, watch the first episode below.

What’s your take on the first episode and will you be watching this every week?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

‘The Real Sidechicks Of Charlotte’ Is Real And The First Episode Is BANANAS! (NSFW) was originally published on 927theblock.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: