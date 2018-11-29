‘Love Is…’ Creator Salim Akil Accused Of Sexual & Domestic Violence And Breach Of Contract

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Oh no! The married show-runner for Black Lightning and co-creator of OWN’s Love Is… is being sued by his alleged side chick — she says he sexually abused her for at least a decade and stole her script idea.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Amber Dixon Brenner filed a lawsuit against Akil on November 20th, 2018 according to Jezebel, that details explicit sexual abuse she allegedly endured from him for over a period of 10 years.

She described multiple encounters of abuse that includes slapping, strangling, and forced oral sex. In one of the incidents described in the court document, Brenner says she met Akil at a bowling Alley to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Akil allegedly then escorted Brenner to a bathroom where he slapped her in the face and forced her to get on her knees to perform oral sex on him, then proceeded to urinate in her mouth.

In another instance, Brenner describes Akil forcing three fingers into her anus while he “lectured her” while they were at his Martha’s Vinyard home. Akil also allegedly threatened to burn Brenner with “hot grease” if she ever got married or cheated on him. Brenner said she feared for her life and only came back to Salim Akil because he would allegedly dangle work opportunities in her face.

Brenner’s complaint also alleges Akil used elements of a script she wrote in 2015 for the show he co-created with his wife Mara Brock Akil called Love Is…

The show Love Is… is supposed to be based on the love story that unfolded between Salim Akil and his wife Mara Brock Akil in the 90’s. The couple has been married since 1999. The Akil’s are portrayed by Nuri and Yasir on the show, but Amber Dixon Brenner now says that the show was originally HER story and she gave it to Salim under the agreement that they would shop it around together. Brenner says Akil went behind her back, shopping it around and OWN picked it up. Her lawyer alleges there are huge similarities between her show Luv & Perversity in the East Village and Love Is…

Brenner is suing for compensatory damages, emotional distress, attorney fees, and punitive damages. The amount she is asking for is not disclosed in her complaint. So far, Akil has not responded.

Here is the entire document, there’s A LOT to unfold:

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: