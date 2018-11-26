Rickey Smiley For Real: Rickey Smiley Hosts The Black Music Honors With LeToya Luckett & Gives Pointers To D’Essence As She Interviews Celebrities On The Red Carpet [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley hits the stage to emcee the “Black Music Honors” special on the next episode of TV One’s RICKEY SMILEY FOR REAL, premiering Tuesday, November 27 at 8 p.m./7C.

It’s lights, camera, action at the “Black Music Honors,” a Nashville-based event highlighting influential artists and musicians. Before the show, Rickey gives pointers to aspiring talent D’Essence, before she conducts red carpet interviews. Her first round of interviews prove challenging as she stumbles through her questions with honoree Bobby Brown, leading to an awkward red carpet moment.

Meanwhile, Da Brat and Babs Bunny host the “Queen of the Ring” rap battle where the energy is intense and emcees fiercely compete with their hard-hitting freestyles.

This week, Brandon introduces his new girlfriend Tiffany to his sisters D’Essence and Aaryn. It’s all smiles until the topic of marriage and children are brought up and the conversation takes a left turn.

“I don’t think I need to be bonded with somebody with paperwork. When I break up, I just want to break up. I don’t want to sign a document or turn in my W2’s,” Brandon says. “So what you’re saying is, you just want to have fun?” Tiffany shoots back.

Will the couple be able to move forward after learning surprising information about each other? Tune in to find out what happens behind the scenes.

See photos from the “Rickey Smiley For Real” red carpet below!

