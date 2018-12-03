Man Arrested For Allegedly Holding 2-Year Old Under Scalding Hot Water As Punishment For Dirty Diaper

via: Bossip

According to WRTV Indianapolis, police arrested a man after he allegedly held a 2-year-old under hot water, causing severe burns. Dennis Tannen,29, was under investigation after the toddler was transported from Bloomington to Riley Children’s Hospital with severe burns.

Court documents show that Tannen was responsible for watching his girlfriend’s son while she was at work. He later called his girlfriend during the middle of her shift to tell her “there had been an incident” at home. She found her son inside the home with large burn marks to his face and what appeared to be skin that was falling off along with “severe burning on his butt and genitals and patterned bruising to his chest and face.”

Doctors said the injuries were “highly suspicious” and appeared to be “non-accidental.” Tannen told police he was waiting for a very important phone call the night he was watching his girlfriend’s son, and he became “aggravated” when the toddler pooped in his diaper. So in a fit of rage he turned the water on “full hot,” and then he held the boy under the water for “an extended period of time.”

Tanned was arrested a few days later on charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.

