Black Man Arrested Outside His Home For Helping Drunk Man [VIDEO]

via Bossip.com:

As we’ve repeated far too often, Black folks can’t do a damn thing in this country without the fear of police being weaponized against them. Here we have yet another instance that will make your blood boil.

According to Indy100, Samir Ahmed was arrested outside of his home for attempting to help an unconscious drunk man who was on his property. Police responded to a call about an unconscious man and spend all their time seemingly intent on arresting Samir. Let them tell it, Samir smelled like marijuana and wouldn’t allow the officers to search him.

“I explained that I brought the drunk man home, and she [the female officer] began to become infuriated when I wouldn’t tell her his exact address,” Ahmed told Huffington Post.

