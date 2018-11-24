Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Juelz Santana and his Dipset brothers are currently rejoined and rejoicing after the recent release of their first album in 14 years, Diplomatic Ties. Adding a cherry to the top of the recent wins, the man who once called himself human crack in the flesh got down on one knee to propose to his longtime lady, Kimbella.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Diplomats were rocking the Apollo Theater Friday night (Nov. 23) as part of their “Gentrification Tour” and it looked to be well-attended according to the photos. During the performance, the set was paused so Juelz could pop the question and, with all of Uptown looking upon them, Kimbella said yes while Freeky Zeeky, Jim Jones and Cam’Ron looked on

The couple has been together for a decade and the pair is the parent o two children, 8-year-old Juelz Santana James and six-year-old daughter Bella Monroe James.

Celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez caught most of the best shots of the night as only someone with his eye and vantage point could, but Killa Cam was right there filming the event from the back and was obviously proud of his Dipset brother and his lady making things official.

Salute and a resounding “AY!” to Juelz Santana and Kimbella.

Check out the images and footage below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Juelz Santana Proposes To Longtime Boo Kimbella At Dipset Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: