Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently mourning the loss of his ex and mother of three of his children, model and businesswoman Kim Porter. The Bad Boys mogul held a private memorial service for Porter at his Bel Air home with guests who hail from the world of entertainment.

TMZ reports:

More than a hundred people came to Diddy’s Bel-Air home Sunday to remember Kim. The house was filled with photos of Porter and the family. A candlelit walkway lined the entrance as guests arrived.

French Montana, Mary J. Blige and Pharrell were among the guests.

There were heaters in the back for comfort … it’s getting cooler in SoCal.

TMZ broke the story … Kim was found dead in her Toluca Lake home on Thursday. The 47-year-old mother of 4 had recently fallen ill with the flu, and complained she wasn’t feeling well before going to bed Wednesday night.

As we’ve previously said, our condolences and warmest thoughts to the Combs and Porter families, and all those who knew and loved Kim Porter.

May she rest powerfully in peace.

Diddy Hosts Private Memorial Gathering For Kim Porter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

