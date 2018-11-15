One Week Before Thanksgiving, There’s News About A Turkey Salmonella Outbreak

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Here’s what you want to hear the week before Thanksgiving….there’s a salmonella outbreak in turkeys that has infected about 164 people as of November 8th. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is 1 reported death related in California.
Experts have to advise people to let the turkey thaw out in the refrigerator and not on countertops. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have to remind people to wash their hands before and after handling the raw meat.
The brand of turkey hasn’t been identified as of now.
