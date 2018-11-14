This “Idris Elba” Doll Got Dragged For Looking Nothing Like Idris Or Elba [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip.com:
By now, you’ve probably seen the struggliest “Idris Elba” doll ever that has literally EVERYONE very, very confused. Oh, and it’s $1,100–YES, ELEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS–despite looking nothing like Idris and everything like comedian Romany Malco (or anyone else Black who isn’t Idris Elba).
It’s a mess that forced UK company Emperis to seemingly remove the doll from its site in the midst of hilarious slander and memes that get funnier (and pettier) by the hour.
Take a look below:
Here’s a few hilarious reactions to Emperis’s “Idris Elba” doll:
