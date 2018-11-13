AM Roundup: GQ Sparks Serena Williams Controversy, The Game’s Wildfire Conspiracy, Missy & Timbaland Head Back to the Studio

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Serena Williams GQ Cover Sparks Controversy.

While most folks (including us) are hype as hell about Serena’s GQ Woman of the Year cover, others are feeling some type of way—mainly toward the fact that “woman” was written in quotations.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As some have pointed out, the handwritten text was stylized by Virgil Abloh, whose signature includes words stylized with quotation marks.

But considering not everyone may be aware of Abloh’s style, should GQ have considered the racism and sexism Serena’s endured throughout her career when designing the cover?

Sound off in our mentions.

Okay but why is woman in quotation marks @GQMagazine — Anna Wagner (@Anna_F_Wagner) November 12, 2018

Because it was handwritten by Virgil Abloh of Off-White, who has styled everything in quotation marks as of late (see Serena's US Open apparel that he designed) — Mick Rouse (@mickrouse) November 12, 2018

The Game‘s Wildfire Conspiracy.

The Game believes the latest California wildfires were started to distract from the Thousand Oaks shooting.

“#PrayForUs #Calabasas power out, barely any phone service, neighbors gone (my good white people be outta there boy) fuckin phone on 8% & this shit headed straight for us,” he wrote in an Instagram caption over the weekend. “I can’t abandon the fort tho !!!! Gotta hold it down #RNS [BUT AYE, YOU KNOW I’M SMART & ALWAYS LOOK AT THE ENTIRE PICTURE…. LOWKEY GOT A FEELING THIS FIRE WAS STARTED BY SOMEONE OR SOMEONE(S) TO DIVERT ATTENTION FROM THE MASS SHOOTING IN THOUSAND OAKS 2 DAYS AGO] #STAYWOKE.”

The death toll for the northern California wildfires has risen to 42, making it the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history.

Missy Elliott and Timbaland Are Reportedly in the Studio.

Are y’all ready for a brand-new Missy Elliott and Timbaland collab? Because one may be coming. The FADER reports that the legendary duo—responsible for some of the most memorable jams from the ’90s and ’00s (*cue “What’cha Gon’ Do“) is back in the studio together, and new music from Missy could come as soon as 2019.

Are they working on a single? A joint album? That’s yet to be shared, but Missy says they’ve been “cooking,” and we’re hungry AF.

ICYMI: Missy was recently nominated for the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame, making her the first rapper who is a woman to be considered for the honor. #MissyForever

For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

AM Roundup: GQ Sparks Serena Williams Controversy, The Game’s Wildfire Conspiracy, Missy & Timbaland Head Back to the Studio was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: