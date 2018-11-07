Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Mac N Cheese Burger

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey can throw down in the kitchen and this season and he’s bringing his passion to a brand new online cooking show. Following each episode of Rickey Smiley For Real on Tuesdays at 9/8C, Rickey will keep you laughing while he prepares his favorite mouthwatering recipes on TV One’s new digital series “Cooking Up Comedy” available on TVOne.tv/CookingUpComedy and Facebook. Get the recipe for his “Mac Attack” mac n cheese burger below!

INGREDIENTS

Mac N Cheese

1/2 lb macaroni cooked

1/2-1 shallot

2 tbsp butter

1 1/2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup heavy cream

6 oz shredded cheese blend (sharp cheddar & provolone)

salt and white pepper to taste

3 oz extra shredded cheese

Caramelized Onions

1 large onion

Burger

3 lbs ground sirloin

sea salt

pepper

onion powder

6 slices of smoked cheddar cheese

brioche buns

DIRECTIONS

Mac N Cheese

In a saucepan on med/low heat, melt the butter, add the flour and stir

Cook until the roux is a light tan then add heavy cream and stir until it’s thick

Take off the heat and add cheese, stir until melted.

Then set aside some of the sauce – about 1 cup – to top your burgers later, add the noodles and stir

Add the extra cheese and spread in the bottom of a pan – use a 9×13 pan for this size batch, refrigerate until firm (approximately 1 hour)

Caramelized onion

Over medium heat add some oil to a nonstick pan

Slice the onions and add to the oil

Stirring occasionally cook until the onions are a dark golden color – about 10 mins

Burger

While the onion is cooking, season your ground sirloin with pepper and onion powder to taste

Cut the mac and cheese into circles, similar to the burger except smaller to fit in the center

Press out the meat into a flat circle, around 4 1/2 inches around and about 1/2 inch thick

Place mac and cheese round on top, cover with another round of meat and seal the edges (pull away any excess)

Sprinkle salt on both sides of patties

Place in a hot skillet and cook for about 6 mins on the first side, flip and cook about 6 mins on the second side (Tip: you can use a lid to cover burgers to insure macaroni melts on the inside)

Add slices of cheese to the burger 1 minute before pulling

Place mac and cheese burger on brioche bun, top with onions and extra cheese sauce and serve.

Food Stylist/Recipes provided by Chef Jernard. Food Photographer Terrance Rushin.

