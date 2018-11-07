Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Mac N Cheese Burger

CLOSE
Rickey can throw down in the kitchen and this season and he’s bringing his passion to a brand new online cooking show. Following each episode of Rickey Smiley For Real on Tuesdays at 9/8C, Rickey will keep you laughing while he prepares his favorite mouthwatering recipes on TV One’s new digital series “Cooking Up Comedy” available on TVOne.tv/CookingUpComedy and Facebook. Get the recipe for his “Mac Attack” mac n cheese burger below!

INGREDIENTS 

Mac N Cheese

  • 1/2 lb macaroni cooked
  • 1/2-1 shallot
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 1 1/2 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 6 oz shredded cheese blend (sharp cheddar & provolone)
  • salt and white pepper to taste
  • 3 oz extra shredded cheese

Caramelized Onions

  • 1 large onion

Burger

  • 3 lbs ground sirloin
  • sea salt
  • pepper
  • onion powder
  • 6 slices of smoked cheddar cheese
  • brioche buns

DIRECTIONS 

Mac N Cheese

  • In a saucepan on med/low heat, melt the butter, add the flour and stir
  • Cook until the roux is a light tan then add heavy cream and stir until it’s thick
  • Take off the heat and add cheese, stir until melted.
  • Then set aside some of the sauce – about 1 cup – to top your burgers later, add the noodles and stir
  • Add the extra cheese and spread in the bottom of a pan – use a 9×13 pan for this size batch, refrigerate until firm (approximately 1 hour)

Caramelized onion

  • Over medium heat add some oil to a nonstick pan
  • Slice the onions and add to the oil
  • Stirring occasionally cook until the onions are a dark golden color – about 10 mins

Burger

  • While the onion is cooking, season your ground sirloin with pepper and onion powder to taste
  • Cut the mac and cheese into circles, similar to the burger except smaller to fit in the center
  • Press out the meat into a flat circle, around 4 1/2 inches around and about 1/2 inch thick
  • Place mac and cheese round on top, cover with another round of meat and seal the edges (pull away any excess)
  • Sprinkle salt on both sides of patties
  • Place in a hot skillet and cook for about 6 mins on the first side, flip and cook about 6 mins on the second side (Tip: you can use a lid to cover burgers to insure macaroni melts on the inside)
  • Add slices of cheese to the burger 1 minute before pulling
  • Place mac and cheese burger on brioche bun, top with onions and extra cheese sauce and serve.

Food Stylist/Recipes provided by Chef Jernard. Food Photographer Terrance Rushin.

