Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Mac N Cheese Burger

Rickey can throw down in the kitchen and this season and he’s bringing his passion to a brand new online cooking show. Following each episode of Rickey Smiley For Real on Tuesdays at 9/8C, Rickey will keep you laughing while he prepares his favorite mouthwatering recipes on TV One’s new digital series “Cooking Up Comedy” available on TVOne.tv/CookingUpComedy and Facebook. Get the recipe for his “Mac Attack” mac n cheese burger below!
INGREDIENTS
Mac N Cheese
- 1/2 lb macaroni cooked
- 1/2-1 shallot
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 1/2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 6 oz shredded cheese blend (sharp cheddar & provolone)
- salt and white pepper to taste
- 3 oz extra shredded cheese
Caramelized Onions
- 1 large onion
Burger
- 3 lbs ground sirloin
- sea salt
- pepper
- onion powder
- 6 slices of smoked cheddar cheese
- brioche buns
DIRECTIONS
Mac N Cheese
- In a saucepan on med/low heat, melt the butter, add the flour and stir
- Cook until the roux is a light tan then add heavy cream and stir until it’s thick
- Take off the heat and add cheese, stir until melted.
- Then set aside some of the sauce – about 1 cup – to top your burgers later, add the noodles and stir
- Add the extra cheese and spread in the bottom of a pan – use a 9×13 pan for this size batch, refrigerate until firm (approximately 1 hour)
Caramelized onion
- Over medium heat add some oil to a nonstick pan
- Slice the onions and add to the oil
- Stirring occasionally cook until the onions are a dark golden color – about 10 mins
Burger
- While the onion is cooking, season your ground sirloin with pepper and onion powder to taste
- Cut the mac and cheese into circles, similar to the burger except smaller to fit in the center
- Press out the meat into a flat circle, around 4 1/2 inches around and about 1/2 inch thick
- Place mac and cheese round on top, cover with another round of meat and seal the edges (pull away any excess)
- Sprinkle salt on both sides of patties
- Place in a hot skillet and cook for about 6 mins on the first side, flip and cook about 6 mins on the second side (Tip: you can use a lid to cover burgers to insure macaroni melts on the inside)
- Add slices of cheese to the burger 1 minute before pulling
- Place mac and cheese burger on brioche bun, top with onions and extra cheese sauce and serve.
Food Stylist/Recipes provided by Chef Jernard. Food Photographer Terrance Rushin.
