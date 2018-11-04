Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé Killed In His Home

Sutton Tennyson, the Ex-Fiancé and father to Angela Simmons child was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. Authorities found Tennyson dead in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds. Reports suggest that this was not a home invasion.

Simmons took to Instagram to show her love to her baby’s father and thank the people for their support.

Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift . I’m hurting . I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone . I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton . I promise to… https://t.co/YJXyP2GK8I — Angela R Simmons (@AngelaSimmons) November 4, 2018

Angela and Sutton have a 2-year-old son, Sutton Jr., and with that she took some solace, saying, “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb.”

Angela went on … “Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest in Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

Sutton and Angela called off their engagement in 2017. He was only 37-years-old.

