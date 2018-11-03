Baby Dies From Diaper Rash After Wearing Maggot-Infested Pamper For 14 Days

via Bossip.com:

Four-month-old Sterling Koehn died last August of a diaper rash after his parents left him in the baby swing for 9-14 days, according to prosecutors. Sterling’s father, Zachary Koehn, has been charged with murder and child endangerment and his mother, Cheyanne Harris, faces a separate trial on the same charges.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Both parents have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and first-degree murder charges in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.https://t.co/92StHHUFNY pic.twitter.com/OFKggUqva9 — KTTC TV (@KTTCTV) November 16, 2017

The criminal records obtained by PEOPLE state that on Aug. 30, 2017, authorities arrived to Cheyanne, 21, and Zachary’s home, 28, and found the lifeless body of Sterling Koehn in the swing.

SEE ALSO: 8-Day Old Baby Dies From Herpes After Getting Kissed By Adult

According to The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier:

The prosecutor said the dirty diaper attracted bugs, which laid eggs that hatched into maggots. Severe diaper rash set in, causing open wounds that allowed bacteria to enter the baby’s bloodstream, and the baby subsequently died of malnutrition, starvation, and the infection. Sterling was found dead after his father called 911 saying the baby had died. EMT Toni Friedrich, who was first to arrive on the scene, testified that Sterling’s eyes were open in “a blank stare” when she first saw him, and when she moved his blanket, gnats flew up.

Zachary Koehn’s trial is set to resume on Tuesday.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: