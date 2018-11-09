Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Says They’ve Been Fighting In The Church Parking Lot!

| 11.09.18
It’s a lot going on in Bernice Jenkins‘ church this week.

The saints are on fire, fighting in the church over petty relationship things and to make things first, they weren’t even fighting fair.

Another saint realized his dream to pledge and when invited into a stroll on a yard, he threw his cane too hard and well, it didn’t come back down easy. Bernice Jenkins warned the older folks to learn to twist the shoulders like Kappas instead of throwing canes to prevent injury.

Listen up top for her full announcements!

