11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because He Was Asked To Clean His Room

via Bossip.com:

An unidentified 11-year-old boy from the Litchfield Park area of Arizona shot his grandmother before turning the gun on himself after refusing to clean his room according to AZ Central. Reportedly, the boy’s grandparents sat on the couch watching television together when their grandson came up behind his grandmother and shot her in the back of the head according to police.

Yvonne Woodard, 65, and her husband lived with their grandson, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The grandfather told MCSO detectives they had asked their grandson to clean his room, but he was being stubborn about it. The grandfather first ran after the grandson before returning to help his wife. He then heard gunshots as his grandson shot himself.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said the gun belonged to the grandfather. Investigators have yet to find anything that would indicate the grandson wanted to hurt himself or others before the shooting.

