Kenya Moore Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

Kenya Moore is officially a Mommy!

PEOPLE Magazine reports that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, gave birth to daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly at 9:39 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 4. The baby girl weighs 5 lbs. and 12 oz.

Kenya Moore, 47, Welcomes First Child — Daughter Brooklyn Doris — After Pregnancy Complications https://t.co/k494z5Yqeu — People (@people) November 4, 2018

Moore explained the baby’s name for the magazine: “Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” Moore tells PEOPLE.

Brooklyn is the first child for Moore and her husband Marc Daly and the couple told the magazine that the new mom is doing well and “Brooklyn is very alert and active.”

Moore reportedly conceived baby Brooklyn through in vitro fertilization and gave birth via emergency c-section after testing positive for preeclampsia. Moore blamed the condition for causing her to gain “17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

We’re glad that both mom and baby are healthy and doing well after that scare! See beautiful photos from her baby shower below!

