Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 8 [VIDEO]

Rock-T is joined by Gary With Da Tea to do his NFL picks this week. Gary With Da Tea doesn’t know much about sports, but decided to use his entertainment skills to figure out which team he was going to pick. For Miami against Houston they both picked Houston to win.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Philly and Jacksonville will take on each other this weekend and both of them picked Philly. As for Pittsburg going against Cleveland, Gary picked Cleveland. He mentioned he went with Cleveland because that’s where Steve Harvey is from. For the Baltimore and Carolina game, Gary picked Baltimore because Mo’Nique is from there.

SEE ALSO: Rock-T Inspires Daughter With Words On How To Be Legendary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chicago will take on the Jets and Rock-T picked Chicago. The Redskins go against the Giants and Gary picked the Giants because they’re big. Rock-T mentioned he’s picking the Redskins and believes they’ve been playing good this season. Buffalo and Pittsburg play this weekend as well and Rock-T has Pittsburg taking that game as well as the Rams winning against the Greenbay Packers.

SEE ALSO: Can Rock-T The Sports Genius (Or Anyone) Name 5 Black Hockey Players? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF ROCK-T:

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: