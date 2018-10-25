People Are Shocked By LaToya Jackson’s Ultra-Thin Body [PHOTOS]

87 reads Leave a comment
via TV One:
Images of LaToya Jackson have surfaced online and the reaction to her ultra-thin physique has people talking.
The 62-year-old sister of Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson was spotted in Hanover, Germany earlier this week at a press conference to present the Forever – King Of Pop show.
Our Favorite Celebrity Siblings - Then & Now
1. THEN: Aoki Lee Simmons and Ming Lee SimmonsSource:Mark Mainz/Getty Images for Child Magazine 1 of 24
2. NOW: Aoki Lee Simmons and Ming Lee SimmonsSource:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation 2 of 24
3. THEN: Jurnee and Jussie SmollettSource:Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images 3 of 24
4. NOW: Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jussie SmollettSource:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic 4 of 24
5. THEN: Jaden and Willow SmithSource:Jesse Grant/WireImage 5 of 24
6. NOW: Jaden and Willow SmithSource:Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage 6 of 24
7. THEN: Trina, Towanda, Toni and Tamar BraxtonSource:Magma Agency/WireImage 7 of 24
8. NOW: Towanda, Trina, Toni, Tamar and Traci BraxtonSource:Adam Taylor/ABC via Getty Images 8 of 24
9. THEN: Eddie and Charlie MurphySource:Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images 9 of 24
10. NOW: Charlie and Eddie MurphySource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 10 of 24
11. THEN: Lisa Raye McCoy and Da BratSource:Todd Williamson/FilmMagic 11 of 24
12. NOW: Lisa Raye McCoy and Da BratSource:Paras Griffin/Getty Images 12 of 24
13. THEN: Meagan and La’Miya GoodSource:Chelsea Lauren/WireImage 13 of 24
14. NOW: La’Miya and Meagan GoodSource:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic 14 of 24
15. THEN: Omar Gooding and Cuba Gooding Jr.Source:Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage 15 of 24
16. NOW: Omar Gooding and Cuba Gooding Jr.Source:Todd Williamson/Getty Images 16 of 24
17. THEN: Brandy and Ray JSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 17 of 24
18. NOW: Ray J and BrandySource:Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Primary Wave 18 of 24
19. THEN: Beyoncé and SolangeSource:Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images 19 of 24
20. NOW: Solange and BeyoncéSource:Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Balmain 20 of 24
21. THEN: Tia Mowry Hardrict and Tamera Mowry HousleySource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 21 of 24
22. NOW: Tamera Mowry Housley and Tia Mowry HardrictSource:Alison Buck/Getty Images 22 of 24
23. THEN: Shawn, Damon and Marlon WayansSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 23 of 24
24. NOW: Shawn, Damon and Marlon WayansSource:Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images 24 of 24
