People Are Shocked By LaToya Jackson’s Ultra-Thin Body [PHOTOS]

via TV One:

Images of LaToya Jackson have surfaced online and the reaction to her ultra-thin physique has people talking.

The 62-year-old sister of Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson was spotted in Hanover, Germany earlier this week at a press conference to present the Forever – King Of Pop show.

Idk what is going on with LaToya Jackson…..but someone find out if she’s okay pic.twitter.com/HNcuTdFmZ9 — Syd😈🖤✨ (@Sydnyyyy) October 24, 2018

