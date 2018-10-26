CLOSE
Man Arrested In Connection With Suspicious Packages

Traffic Violation

Source: A330Pilot / Getty

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspicious packages believed to be explosive that were sent to CNN and politicians across the country, according to The New York Times.

The arrest, which was made in Florida, comes after a 12th package addressed to James Clapper (former director of National Intelligence) was discovered this morning (October 26). He joined the list with the Obamas, the Clintons, Eric Holder, Cory Booker, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Maxine Waters and more. 

The identity of the man arrested has not yet been shared, but law enforcement confirms the news. 

Stay tuned for more details…

