Cardi B Keeps It Real About Childbirth [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B gave birth to her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus several months ago. The rapper was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and spoke about things people don’t tell you about childbirth. She mentioned that Kulture broke her vagina, but she loves her very much.
Cardi B went on to say that she wants more kids and loves being a mom. Headkrack also spoke about Pusha-T speaking out on who really told him about Drake’s baby. Everyone thought it was Kanye West, but really it was 40, Drake’s producer.
Young Buck is also making headlines after he was allegedly caught on video with a transgender woman. In the audio Headkrack played Young Buck claims he didn’t know the woman was transgender and is offering money to take the video down. Rickey Smiley mentioned that his girlfriend is fine and has no arms. That’s the kind of lady everyone should date because then no one will have to worry about being recorded or pictures being taken.
