“The Nanny” Reboot With Cardi B? [VIDEO]

Do you remember the hit television show ‘The Nanny’ with Fran Drescher? A reboot of the show may happen and Cardi B might play a major role in it. Drescher was on “The Real” recently and spoke about how much she loves the rapper and then mentioned that she would be good for a reboot of the show.
According to PEOPLE, Drescher talked about how the idea started and said, “She started it because she kind of paid homage to me, putting our pictures side by side when she was wearing animal print and it was me in animal from ‘The Nanny’ and that just went viral. That got my creative juices going. She’s got a funny voice, too. What kind of a great mother/daughter would we be? Amazing, I think.”
Drescher mentioned that she’s currently talking to Cardi B’s team. She said, “It’s really getting me excited. It’s fresh and it could be super fun.” This show could be epic and Drescher thinks millennials would love it. We will have to wait and see what happens!
