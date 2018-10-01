How Black Tony Is About To Make Money Off Of Rickey Smiley’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony
| 10.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but he told Rickey Smiley he came up with a master plan to make money. He began crunching numbers and couldn’t get the math right. Black Tony plans on using Rickey’s home when he’s away to use as Air BnB.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He got a spare key from Rickey’s mom when he went over there and realized he has a lot of space to use. Black Tony plans on putting down 8 air mattresses in the basement and charging $250 a night. He mentioned that Rickey will make about $82,000 a week.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Had A Pimp Knock At JAHLIONSOUND Door [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey told Black Tony that his numbers were all off and then he told Rickey he was going to make over $2 million a month. He will also charge people that stay in the house extra if they want to take pictures. Black Tony also asked Rickey to hire a plumber because he messed up the toilet.

RELATED: How Black Tony Got Rickey Smiley Involved In Some Bad Business [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!

RELATED: Why Black Tony Was Laying In The Bed With A White Man [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva Marcille [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva Marcille
10 photos

The Latest:

Air Bnb , Black Tony , Rickey Smiley

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close