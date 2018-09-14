R. Kelly’s Brother Alleges The Singer Abused Their 14-Year-Old Cousin And Possibly Impregnated Her

R. Kelly has been making headlines for quite some time now because of his alleged sex cult and recently his brother, Carey Kelly spoke out in an interview that he abused their 14-year-old cousin. VIBE reports that in an interview with, unWINEwithTashaK, he shared a lot of information. Carey said, “You give people chances to change before you put their business out there, before you actually say ‘enough it enough.’ Things happen in people’s lives to the point where you feel like it’s a wake-up call and now they get a chance to right their wrongs.”

Carey saw a change in his brother after the death of their mother and being acquitted in the child pornography case. He even at one point confronted his brother about going after younger girls, which led to a fight and all he wanted to do was help him with his issues. Carey said during the interview, “Robert has a control problem. And the only reason why he targets little girls, now that I’m older, I understand. He was molested. I was molested [too], but I didn’t turn out that way. I became a protector of children. I didn’t want kids to go through what I went through…especially my daughters.”

He even mentioned that the lyrics and content in the ‘Age Aint Nothin But A Number’ made him suspect that more was going on with his brother and Aaliyah. Carey said,”That didn’t seem right with him being the age that he was, and her being the age that he was.” During the interview Carey also brought up the alleged abuse of a 14-year-old family member. The family saw that R. Kelly was getting pretty close to the young girl and became suspicious. Carey didn’t mention her name, but spoke about how she gave birth to a child a few years later. Lastly he stated,”I can’t say…there hasn’t been any DNA for anything done.” You can listen to the full interview below.

