R. Kelly‘s struggle 19-minute “I Admit “ track had everyone talking when it dropped, and it was mostly panned by those who wasted time out of their day to hear the record. Drea Kelly upped the ante and dropped a remix to the song, calling out her creepy ex-husband and airing out a ton of dirty laundry.

Drea Kelly posted her lyrical remix of “I Admit” using the photo of Whoopi Goldberg as Celie and the scene where she curses her abusive husband. Kelly’s lyrics take aim at R-Uh in some sharp ways, and she made sure to tag all the big sites that would cover such a moment.

THE REMIX:

Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Your mama IS watching over you

And rolling over in her grave

because of the ABUSIVE things you do

You say she’s looking down from heaven So there’s nothing she didn’t see

Which means she saw you BEAT me from heaven and neglect her grand babies……Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Your children you don’t see

Because you treat them like your fans

And not your flesh and blood, please

Being a dead beat dad is a conscious choice

You could face time w them EVERYDAY

they’d SEE your face and HEAR your voice,so…..

Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Then go get some professional help

Own the pain that you’ve inflicted on others’

All by yourself

Even though you can’t read or write

it didn’t stop you from making hit songs

But you don’t have to read or write

to know Domestic Violence is wrong, so….

Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Your past is not is an excuse

Just because you were abused

doesn’t mean you get to ABUSE…..

Admit it

Admit it

Admit it

Cause the TRUTH will set you free

Nothing good is gonna come to you

UNTIL YOU DO RIGHT BY ME.

Yikes.

We hope this doesn’t mean Kelly is gonna fire back with a 36-minute track, but seeing how that literacy thing works….

Photo: Getty

R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Checks Him On “I Admit” Remix was originally published on hiphopwired.com