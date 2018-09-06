Rock-T is back with his NFL picks for the week. He thinks the Atlanta Falcons will win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He doesn’t care if they won the Super Bowl last season or not.
He has the Steelers beating the Cleveland Browns and Houston taking it from the New England Patriots. Rock-T thinks Baltimore will win over Buffalo and DC will win against Arizona. He also mentioned that Jacksonville will win over the Giants. Who do you have winning this week?
RELATED: Can Rock-T The Sports Genius (Or Anyone) Name 5 Black Hockey Players? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rock-T Inspires Daughter With Words On How To Be Legendary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Rock-T Has Beef With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Rock-T’s NFL Picks For Week 1 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Black Tony Is About To Put “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” On The Map [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why The Church Needs To Call 911 If They See The Pastor’s Ex-Wife [EXCLUSIVE]
- Actor Burt Reynolds Dies At 82
- Why Adidas Should Put Out A Childish Gambino Sandal [EXCLUSIVE]
- Beyoncé Shares Sweet Photos with Jay-Z From 37th Bday Celebration
- Cops Cuff Black Teen Riding With White Grandmother Because Someone Thought He Was Robbing Her [Video]
- Rickey Smiley Talks About What Muhammad Ali Did To What Colin Kaepernick Is Currently Doing [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tisha Campbell Says Ex Duane Martin Has $750K Shirt Collection, Demanding Spousal Support
- Shooting at Fifth Third Bank Downtown Cincinnati