Why We Are Loving ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ [EXCLUSIVE]

| 09.05.18
Part 1 of ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ on BET aired last night and everyone can’t stop talking about it. “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” talked about all the scenes they love and one happened to be involving Janet Jackson. There was a scene where Janet was in the bed with Bobby and he talked to her about why they can’t be together. Bobby thought it was because he was from the projects and her family wanted her to be with James DeBarge.

