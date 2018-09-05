We might have another hip-hop battle happening. Eminem recently came out with his new album and called out several rappers. One includes, Joe Budden’s, who used to be his label mate.
On his podcast, Budden’s decided to call Eminem out about his rapping skills and talked about how he’s been a better rapper than Eminem for the last decade. Headkrack mentioned that Budden’s is a storyteller and an ill mc. This beef might cause Budden’s to come out of retirement. If he does, who do you think will win?
RELATED: Former Drug Addict Joe Budden Says Nicki Minaj Seems To Be Using
RELATED: Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Does Joe Budden’s Have Beef With Eminem? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why We Are Loving ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Joe Budden’s Coming Out Of Retirement To Battle Eminem? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend Part 1. [Exclusive Interview]
- Matt Barnes Files Restraining Order Against Gloria Govan
- 7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ On BET [VIDEO]
- Was Rae Sremmurd’s Home Invasion An Inside Job? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Bobby Brown Have An Intimate Relationship With Janet Jackson? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Black Tony Is Getting Emotional Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ying Yang Twins Admit Their Song Wait Got Free From 106 & Park Fired [Exclusive Interview]
- How “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Spent Their Labor Day Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]