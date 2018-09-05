Is Joe Budden’s Coming Out Of Retirement To Battle Eminem? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 09.05.18
We might have another hip-hop battle happening. Eminem recently came out with his new album and  called out several rappers. One includes, Joe Budden’s, who used to be his label mate.

On his podcast, Budden’s decided to call Eminem out about his rapping skills and talked about how he’s been a better rapper than Eminem for the last decade. Headkrack mentioned that Budden’s is a storyteller and an ill mc. This beef might cause Budden’s to come out of retirement. If he does, who do you think will win?

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

