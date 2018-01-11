Does Joe Budden’s Have Beef With Eminem? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

While on his podcast Joe Budden’s and his crew talked about the new Eminem album. Some of them spoke about the track list being trash and Budden’s had more than that to just say. He believes that Eminem is just a White pop star at this point.

Follow @TheRSMS

Several people clapped back at Budden’s claiming that he shouldn’t talk like that and not to bite the hand that feeds you. They were referring to Eminem helping Budden’s out. As always 50 Cent has nothing to do with this issue, but wanted to tell Budden’s he might receive a butt whooping.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Joe Budden Isn’t Worried About “Everyday Struggle” Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Joe Budden Abruptly Exited “Everyday Struggle” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Diddy Confirms Joe Budden As The Latest Addition To Revolt

The Latest: