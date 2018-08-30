Power 105’s Angie Martinez had one lit BBQ this past weekend. Besides being sponsored by Hennessy, it also featured a number of her celebrity peoples stopping by to just kick it or even perform.
The 2nd annual event went down at Studio Square in Long Island City. Some of the stars on hand included Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae, Safaree, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, Tory Lanez and more.
Also in the spot was social media star Shiggy who had a dance-off with Haddish on stage.
Check out photos from the festivities in the gallery.
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish – Angie Martinez BBQ
Just chillin’.
2. Jesse Williams – Angie Martinez BBQ
Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq
3. Charlamagne & HoodCelebrityy – Angie Martinez BBQ
4. Joe Budden & Cyn Santana – Angie Martinez BBQ
5. Issa Rae – Angie Martinez BBQ
6. Angie Martinez BBQ
7. HoodCelebrityy – Angie Martinez BBQ
8. Tiffany Haddish – Angie Martinez BBQ
9. Angie Martinez BBQ
10. Safaree – Angie Martinez BBQ
11. Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish – Angie Martinez BBQ
12. Sarunas Jackson – Angie Martinez BBQ
13. Joe Budden & Tory Lanez – Angie Martinez BBQ
14. Issa Rae & Angie Martinez – Angie Martinez BBQ
15. Angie Martinez BBQ
16. Angie Martinez BBQ
17. Angie Martinez BBQ
18. Angie Martinez BBQ
19. Angie Martinez BBQ
20. Angie Martinez BBQ
21. Angie Martinez BBQ
22. Angie Martinez BBQ
23. Angie Martinez BBQ
