Janet Jackson is a walking icon, a legend built from an era when legends were made. But like so many women in the world, Janet is a mother, a sister, a human. Many times we never get to see the human side of artists, so Maria More sat down with Janet to talk to her about motherhood and what it has meant to her to be a mom.
In part 1 of our exclusive interview with Janet Jackson, Janet discusses motherhood.
CHECK OUT PART 2 TOMORROW 10am
Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend Part 1. [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on majicatl.com
