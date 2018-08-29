Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the Praise Mix! Are you worried about a new job, money and more? Just pray about it to God. In the praise mix it’s all songs about speaking to God and having faith.
When you’re not worried about certain situations it will make you feel that you can win. God helps you fight battles that you never thought you could get through. Continue to praise his name because you’ve got the victory!
RELATED: Praise Break: “O Holy Night” Version That Will Make You Call Out For God [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown Clark’s “Just Want To Praise You” Inspires A Word About God’s Blessing & Goodness [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Prank Call: One Mom Is Ready To Fight To Defend Her Son That Lit Fireworks [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley: “Get Out And Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Special K Almost Got In Trouble With His Wife [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cardi B Apologizes To Bernice King For Parody Video [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. Speaks On Delivering The Eulogy For Aretha Franklin & How Dottie Peoples Will Lend Her Voice [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Someone Else To Be His Dad [EXCLUSIVE]
- WARD GIRLS: Jaelyn Is Showing Us ‘What Yo Barber Look Like’
- Malaika Terry Talks About Drake, Her Imports And More
- Michelle Obama Offers Students A Vision For Their Future As School Year Begins
- Officer Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Death Of Jordan Edwards