Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the Praise Mix! Are you worried about a new job, money and more? Just pray about it to God. In the praise mix it’s all songs about speaking to God and having faith.

Follow @TheRSMS

When you’re not worried about certain situations it will make you feel that you can win. God helps you fight battles that you never thought you could get through. Continue to praise his name because you’ve got the victory!

RELATED: Praise Break: “O Holy Night” Version That Will Make You Call Out For God [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown Clark’s “Just Want To Praise You” Inspires A Word About God’s Blessing & Goodness [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: