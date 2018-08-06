Praise Break: Maurette Brown Clark’s “Just Want To Praise You” Inspires A Word About God’s Blessing & Goodness [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 08.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time to get your praise on! Rickey Smiley played Maurette Brown Clark’s song “Just Want To Praise You” and it was such a blessing. The song is all about praising God for everything he’s done for us. Maurette’s voice will move your soul and the lyrics will touch you.

Pastor Haynes talked about how God is still in the blessing business and even when people try to block it God always comes through. He has a blessing for you and has prepared you for it. Doors have opened and shut for you and remember God will see you through it all.

RELATED: Praise Break: Lecrae Feat. Mali Music “Tell The World” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: Travis Greene “Made A Way” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise Break: Maurette Brown Clark’s “Just Want To Praise You” Inspires A Word About God’s Blessing & Goodness [EXCLUSIVE]

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

God , Maurette Brown-Clark , praise

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close