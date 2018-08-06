Praise Break: Maurette Brown Clark’s “Just Want To Praise You” Inspires A Word About God’s Blessing & Goodness [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time to get your praise on! Rickey Smiley played Maurette Brown Clark’s song “Just Want To Praise You” and it was such a blessing. The song is all about praising God for everything he’s done for us. Maurette’s voice will move your soul and the lyrics will touch you.
Pastor Haynes talked about how God is still in the blessing business and even when people try to block it God always comes through. He has a blessing for you and has prepared you for it. Doors have opened and shut for you and remember God will see you through it all.
