Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the Praise Break! Rickey Smiley played Jonathan McReynolds, “Not Lucky, I’m Loved.” This song is all about how no matter what God loves us. All of our blessings come from him and we should be thankful.
Even when you feel like no one else is there God always is. Rickey spoke about how God keeps us going and will never let us down. Remember that with him you will be comforted.
Make sure you listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6am ET.
