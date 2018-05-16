Praise Break
Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
8 reads
It’s time for the Praise Break! Rickey Smiley played Jonathan McReynolds, “Not Lucky, I’m Loved.” This song is all about how no matter what God loves us. All of our blessings come from him and we should be thankful.

Even when you feel like no one else is there God always is. Rickey spoke about how God keeps us going and will never let us down. Remember that with him you will be comforted.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The Latest:

How Your Favorite Gospel Stars Spent Easter 2018 [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

comfort , God , Jonathan McReynolds

