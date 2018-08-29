Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Someone Else To Be His Dad [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is stressed out and couldn’t make it to work. He spoke to Rickey Smiley about how he’s sad because his son told him that he doesn’t want him to be his father anymore. Black Tony’s baby mother asked for more child support and now he has to give $60 a week.

Rickey mentioned that’s not enough to cover child care. Black Tony’s son said that he smells like weed and wants his mother’s new boyfriend to be his dad. He has a good job as a banker and Black Tony started making fun of him for wearing slacks and being a good man.

