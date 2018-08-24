Why Black Tony Is Crying About His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called Rickey Smiley crying this morning. He was at the trap last night and some people in there trying to get at Black Tony. Now that he’s a celebrity he can’t fight people all the time even when they test him.
The guys bothering Black Tony decided to get his dog and put wheels on it. They sent Black Tony’s dog down the hill and the entire time he heard him crying out and barking. Rickey had to give Black Tony the day off and then he mentioned that Jahlionsound has something to do with it.
