Why One Man Passed Out At His Son’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for those Church Announcements! Bernice Jenkins is back and wants to catch you up on what’s going on at church. One member recently passed out at his son’s wedding. He knew his son was gay, but didn’t know he was coming down in a wedding dress.

When he saw his son he passed out. After the ceremony people normally throw rice, but instead they threw skittles and it caused several members to get injured. Bernice almost couldn’t get through the announcements because she was laughing at every story.

