Bernice Jenkins Skips The Church Announcements And Hypes Up Sister Hester [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Show
| 08.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Bernice Jenkins is in the house! Instead of doing the church announcements, she opts to promote Sister Hester. Sister Jenkins presents us with a clip of Sister Hester singing and lets the crew know that Sister Hester is going on tour with Pastor Walter Solomon.

Bernice Jenkins even encourages Da Brat to join Sister Hester to join her on a song.

Wake up every morning with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays starting at 6am!

The Latest:

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

87 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Bernice Jenkins Skips The Church Announcements And Hypes Up Sister Hester [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close