Jeff Johnson is back and talking about voting in Georgia. Stacey Abrams is currently running for governor of Georgia and Randolph county is currently trying to close 7 out of the 9 voting locations. The reasons they are giving is because the locations aren’t wheelchair accessible and under compliance allegedly they can’t serve people.
Jeff mentioned that in this predominately Black county, 30 percent of the people that live there don’t have cards. This could lead to them not voting and he said that whether we are on the ballot or not they try to hurt us. We will have to watch and see what happens with this situation.
RELATED: How Black Women Delivered Stacey Abrams’ Historic Win in Georgia’s Primary Race
RELATED: What It Will Take To Get Stacey Abrams To Become America’s First Black Female Governor
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Wesley Bell Explains Why Voting For Prosecutors Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
The Latest:
- How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Urban Meyer Is Being Suspended For The First 3 Games At Ohio State University [EXCLUSIVE]
- How T.I. Is Helping The Young Lady That Got Her Lunch Thrown Out For Not Having Enough Money [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Glennon Threatt On Trump: “Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Hit In The Mouth” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Black Tony Doesn’t Want To Work With Pretty Women Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
- Fixed Income Residents Get Kicked Out Of A Buckhead Apartment Complex
- Robert Townsend Says ‘Making Of The Five Heartbeats’ Is Ready To Be Born
- Detective Chris Anderson Uncovers Surprising Secrets About A Woman That Was Connected To Musical Royalty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]