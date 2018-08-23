T.I. is known for giving back to people that need it the most and recently did another good deed. A young lady made headlines this week after a cafeteria woman threw out her lunch because she was short 15 cents. T.I. has decided to pay for her lunch for the rest of the year.
Rickey Smiley mentioned that sometimes lunch ladies can be very mean and shared a personal story he went through. Nicki Minaj is also speaking out about why she’s changing around her tour because she needs more time to prepare. Tekashi69 will be in court soon for choking someone, but wants to go by Daniel Hernandez.
RELATED: “I’m Blessed” By Charlie Wilson Feat. T.I. Inspires Rickey Smiley To Give Thanks [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: T.I. Tells What All Of His Kids Are Up To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: T.I. Explains Why He’s Still Boycotting The NFL [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Urban Meyer Is Being Suspended For The First 3 Games At Ohio State University [EXCLUSIVE]
- How T.I. Is Helping The Young Lady That Got Her Lunch Thrown Out For Not Having Enough Money [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Glennon Threatt On Trump: “Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Hit In The Mouth” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Black Tony Doesn’t Want To Work With Pretty Women Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
- Fixed Income Residents Get Kicked Out Of A Buckhead Apartment Complex
- Robert Townsend Says ‘Making Of The Five Heartbeats’ Is Ready To Be Born
- Detective Chris Anderson Uncovers Surprising Secrets About A Woman That Was Connected To Musical Royalty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]