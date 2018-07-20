“I’m Blessed” By Charlie Wilson Feat. T.I. Inspires Rickey Smiley To Give Thanks [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Praise Break! Rickey Smiley played “I’m Blessed” by Charlie Wilson featuring T.I. and it’s such a beautiful song. It’s all about living every moment, putting a smile on your face and praising God for all that he’s done.

Follow @TheRSMS

Rickey loves this song because life might not be perfect, but you are still living and doing your best. He said if you are feeling down look at others that are sick and don’t have much. You are fortunate and just know God will get you through those hard times.

RELATED: Praise Break: Lecrae Feat. Mali Music “Tell The World” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: Travis Greene “Made A Way” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: