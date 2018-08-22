CLOSE
Aretha Franklin Didn’t Leave A Will

Let the drama begin. Aretha Franklin didn’t leave a will behind.

The Queen of Soul died last week at the age of 76. According to Michigan law, her estate will be divided equally amongst her four children Clarence, 63, Edward, 61, Ted, 54, and Kecalf, 48.

Aretha’s estate is estimated at $80 million dollars.

Aretha Franklin Didn’t Leave A Will was originally published on boomphilly.com

