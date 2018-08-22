Let the drama begin. Aretha Franklin didn’t leave a will behind.

Follow @TheRSMS

The Queen of Soul died last week at the age of 76. According to Michigan law, her estate will be divided equally amongst her four children Clarence, 63, Edward, 61, Ted, 54, and Kecalf, 48.

RELATED: Madonna Defends Her Narcissistic Aretha Franklin Speech: ‘So Quick To Judge!’

Aretha’s estate is estimated at $80 million dollars.

RELATED: Pastor Shirley Caesar Says Aretha Franklin Could Close A Show

RELATED: Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Arrangements Announced

The Latest:

Aretha Franklin Didn’t Leave A Will was originally published on boomphilly.com