Let the drama begin. Aretha Franklin didn’t leave a will behind.
The Queen of Soul died last week at the age of 76. According to Michigan law, her estate will be divided equally amongst her four children Clarence, 63, Edward, 61, Ted, 54, and Kecalf, 48.
Aretha’s estate is estimated at $80 million dollars.
